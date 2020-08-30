James Walter Anderson

James was a member of the Masonic Lodge and enjoyed hunting, fishing, rockhounding and Summer vacationing with family in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado and Wyoming.
On June 27th, 1959, Martha Ruth Caffall and James Anderson were married. They had three children, Margaret, Sidney, and Scott, all of whom attended college and received master’s and doctoral degrees, much to their parents’ pride. James and Martha lived in White Oak, Texas for almost 40 years.
Mr. Anderson was predeceased by his parents; brothers, Elbert Blaine Anderson and Douglas Archibald Anderson; and his wife Martha Ruth Anderson. He and Martha were married for 58 years. He is survived by children, Dr. Margaret Anderson-Brown (Trey), Sid Anderson, and Scott Anderson (Pamela). His grandchildren, Robert Brown (Laura), Zack Brown (Amor), Sara Brown, Allyse Anderson, Aiden Anderson, Grant Anderson, Ryan Anderson; and one great-grandson, Griffin Brown.
Funeral Services are scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Saturday, August 29th, 2020 at the Delta Funeral Home Chapel in Cooper, Texas. There will be no graveside services due to heat advisories in the area.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Martha and James Anderson Future Educator Scholarship fund. Contact www.whiteoakeducationfoundation.com.
