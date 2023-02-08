James Walter Hunt
LONGVIEW — On January 31, 2023, at Christus Trinity Mother Francis Hospital in Tyler, JAMES WALTER HUNT was gently called home to be with his Lord and Savior.
James was born on August 25, 1933, in Gum Springs, Harrison County, Texas, to Thomas Jefferson Hunt and Clara Watson Hunt. He was the eighth of nine children.
Loved ones preceding him in death were his parents and sisters: Thelma Brown (Frank), Dorothy Burgin (Bill), Erma Bowles (Dennis), Beatrice Piccione (Louis), three brothers: Edward Malnar, Billy Ray Hunt, and Ross Hunt (Dorothy); grandchildren: Drew Henry Buttery and Noah Jefferson Wood.
He is survived by his wife Martha of forty-six years, who was the “wind beneath the wings of his life on earth,” one sister, Virginia Claxton Dortch. His daughters: Sabrina Hunt Silvernale (Jack), and Michele Hunt Wood. Counting it a great pleasure and rich blessing he was a significant part in the lives of Darryl Primo (Leasa), Angela Buttery (John), and Marshall Johnson.
He is the proud PawPaw to the grandchildren: Shane Silvernale and his children Ashley and Allie; Nathan Wood, Nic Wood, Heath Buttery, Berri Primo, Baylea Primo Waters and her daughter Kynlea.
James is also survived by a remarkable group of nieces and nephews who have been greatly enjoyed, appreciated, and well loved by their Uncle James.
James was a long-time member of the First Baptist Church, Longview, having served as an usher for almost three decades. James served his country eight years in active and reserve duty. He trained with the 82nd Airborne earning a Commendation Badge as a Parachutist. Following an Honorable Discharge he returned to Longview to begin, with his brothers, Hunt Brothers Builders, Inc. For over 50 years they built hundreds of homes, small office buildings, restaurants, and developed several sub-divisions. While entering the real estate business, James became a Realtor, Broker, and Appraiser. Beginning in 1960, James served two terms as President with the East Texas Home Builders Association, along with a number of State and National positions. He served two separate terms as President of the Board of Realtors and two terms as President of Texas Association of Realtors Foundation.
James loved his city of Longview. He served on numerous committees, serving over five years as Chairman of the Planning and Zoning Commission before serving on the City Council. During his time on the City Council, he was honored in 1989, along with other council members, the Longview Chamber of Commerce Presidents Award. Also, James was extremely proud of the council members negotiating, approving, and authorizing the contract between the City of Longview and the Northeast Texas Municipal Water District for the long-term purchase of raw water supply from Lake O’ the Pines.
In years past, when James had the strength of his youth, he was passionate about quail hunting. He loved training and working his dogs, Bingo and Sam. Watching them work with skill and obedience on a quail hunt brought him much satisfaction. Many hunting trips were enjoyed with his close and lifetime friends, David Gordy and Tommie Carlisle. Later, as hunting was no longer possible, he spent his hours at the computer in pursuit of a new passion, genealogy. Even on the day of his devastating stroke, he was addressing genealogical information. Searching family history became his focus and consumed much of his time.
A visitation and fellowship for friends and family will be held at Rader Funeral Home, 1617 Judson Road, Longview, Tx. on Saturday, February 11, 2023, between 1:00pm. - 3:00pm.
Following the visitation and fellowship at Rader the family will gather for support and encouragement in Spring Hill at the home of James’ nephew, Dennis “Spike” Bowles.
A private graveside service, for the immediate family to celebrate the life of JAMES WALTER HUNT, will be held at a later date at the Gum Springs Cemetery.
“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.” 2 Timothy 4:7
Memorial donations may be made to Gum Springs Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 4003, Longview, Texas, 75606
