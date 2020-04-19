James Wesley Tabor
James Wesley Tabor
HUGHES SPRINGS — James Wesley Tabor was born to Angie Frances Yeargain Tabor and James Henry Tabor on February 23, 1935 in Hollister, CA. He went home to be with the Lord on April 8, 2020. He died sweetly in his sleep in Tyler, TX. He was 85 years old.
He is survived by his wife, Janet Hooker Tabor, of 41 years; sons, Derek Tabor, Mitchell Tabor and wife, Janet; grandsons, Byron Tabor, Evan Tabor and wife, Selina, Jeffrey Tabor and wife, Amanda; granddaughter, Brittany Tabor; and brother John Tabor of Ceres, CA. He had several nieces and nephews, and was a good friend to all.
Special ‘Thanks’ to Mark and Julia Shaddix and to his beloved in-laws, Owen and Pat Hooker, who were all so good to us during my illness.
Mr. Tabor was preceded in death by his son, Corey Tabor; and by his granddaughter, Lindsey Paige.
“Wes” Tabor was hired by Warren Leddick, Director of the Parks and Leisure Service to oversee the building of the Maude Cobb Convention Center, and he later took over the Exhibit Center, the Fairgrounds, and the Rodeo Arena.
Services will be handled in Dallas, TX.

