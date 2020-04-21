James Wilbert Sutton

He is survived by his wife, Roberta Sutton; children, James Andrew “Andy” Sutton and wife Brandi, Robin Sutton Hardwicke and Dave Beuch, and Larry Sutton and wife Dawn; seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Mr. Sutton served in the U.S. Army. He was a certified radiologist at Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital and was the Director of Radiology at Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview, he also spent time at the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota.
He was a proud member of the American Legion serving as the commander for the third district of Texas.
Due to the ongoing health crises, there will be a Memorial service at a later date. Mr. Sutton will be buried at Houston National Cemetery on Thursday.
