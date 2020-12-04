James William Samford

James was born to M.A. and Mary O’Banion Samford in Center, TX on Jan. 3, 1933. He was a proud 1950 graduate of Longview High School, a natural athlete who played Lobo football under beloved Coach Maco Stewart. Coach Stewart was a gift from God who became a father figure to James, who lost his father at 3 years old. Coach Stewart took James under his wing instilling confidence and qualities that would last his life time which was never forgotten. In turn James himself became a gift from God to those who knew him. First and foremost, he loved the Lord and with his sweet smile and gentle spirit he loved on people. He was an avid outdoors-man who enjoyed squirrel hunting and fishing especially with lifelong friends and family.
Most of James’ adult life was spent in the tire business. As the original owner of The Tire Barn in White Oak, he served many beloved and loyal customers. Our family takes comfort knowing he is with Jesus and enjoying precious reunions in heaven.
He is survived by his wife Peggy of Mineola, son Dennis Samford (Cindy) of Longview, daughter Mary Green (Tommy) of Diana, stepdaughter Jill Brown (Tommy) of Mineola and stepson Casey Elliott (Traci) of Hallsville in addition to 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. The family would also like to express its appreciation to Heritage Hospice in Tyler and especially sweet nurse Hayley Powell.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 10:00 am at Roselawn Cemetery behind Beaty Funeral Home on Hwy 37 N of Mineola.
