James R. Wisenbaker
LONGVIEW — James R Wisenbaker 85
James was born March 21, 1936 in Port Arthur Tx, Went to be with the Lord in Longview on September 17, 2021 with his children around him.
He was known from his work in Real Estate, and Longview Community Theatre where he participated many years in the dramatic arts; acting, singing and set building. He was very gregarious and enterprising in nature, always ready to tell stories and enjoy a feast with friends & family
James graduated from Baylor with a degree in business and worked his early career at Sears, following in his father ARW’s footsteps into management later becoming a realtor.
He enjoyed playing bridge, golf, square dancing, and later catching up on the old classic movies.
Truly an animal lover having had over the years numerous dogs, cats and a horse...never without a fur baby of some sort.
James leaves behind a daughter Teri Mullenix-Nakasone, son Darrel W. Wisenbaker, grandson Matthew (Rakelle) Mullenix and 2 grandchildren Mila and Ian Mullenix, nieces Janet Reid-Bills, Marilyn Wisenbaker-Cusano, Grand Neice Madeleine Wisenbaker-Crow (Aaron).
His son Darrel a lifelong Texan and daughter Teri who for many years lived far and wide were both able to be very near enjoying much joyous family time in his last years.
Preceded in death by his Beloved wife Beverly Ann Hockenberger Borden, Mother Reba Wisenbaker, Father Allan R. Wisenbaker, Granddaughter Mindy, Brother Dr. Allan E. Wisenbaker, Sister Maealene (Sam) Reid, Beloved Nephew A.E. Wisenbaker Jr., Beloved Niece Debra Diane Wisenbaker Freeman-Kahn.
Memorial service will be at Rader Funeral home, October 15, 2021 at 2:00 PM
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.