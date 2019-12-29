Jamie Lorraine Sisk

She was born to parents James and Doris Henson, February 19, 1952 in Waco, TX. Jamie attended school in Robinson, TX and graduated high school the Spring of 1970. While attending school, she enjoyed playing basketball, academic competitions, and spending time with her amazing group of friends.
Jamie is survived by her husband and love of her life, Thomas Sisk, sons Derek Lillard and Joshua Lillard, daughters-in-law Sabrina Lillard and Gwen Lillard, grandchildren Ryan Watson, Mackenzie Lillard, Nate Lillard, Sadie Lillard, Claire Lillard, great grand-daughter Shay Watson, her loving sister Kay Strain, brother-in-law Rodney Strain, their children Jamie Paul Strain, his wife Nerissa and children, Misty Wilson, her husband Brad and children, sister in law Susanne Edins, her son Dylan, mother in law Betty Sisk, beloved four legged companion Gizmo, and a host of lifelong friends she touched with laughter and love.
Jamie was preceded in death by her parents James and Doris Henson, grandparents Ben and Rosie Adams; Zeb and Ola Henson.
You may not have known Jamie, but she had a profound impact on the lives of those who had the pleasure of knowing her. Her contagious laugh and loving smile filled so many with joy and fierce love. Jamie had a passion for cooking, gardening, reading, grand mothering, family vacations to Galveston, pranks, Halloween, and her pets. She loved to laugh and cherished her family’s spirit of adventure which she strongly influenced and encouraged. One of her favorite past times was going on trips and adventures with her loving husband. To those who had the privilege of experiencing life with her, she will be sorely missed. Jamie truly was one of a kind and her legacy will warm our hearts forever.
A celebration of her life will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society at www.donate3.cancer.org.
