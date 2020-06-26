Jan Ponder
LONGVIEW — Jan Ponder passed away on Monday, June 22, in Longview. She was born on January 23, 1943 in Gilmer to Hazel and Kenneth Perry. She married the love of her life, Jerry Lynn Ponder in June of 1956 and they were married for 38 years until Jerry’s passing in 1996. Preceding her in death are her parents, Kenneth and Hazel Perry and her husband Jerry Ponder.
Jan will be truly missed by her children, Sherry and Tim Sims of Gilmer, Texas and Paul and Robin Ponder of Diana, Texas; by her brothers, Kenneth Perry of Longview, Texas and William Perry and wife, Caroline, of Longview, Texas; her grandsons, Colby Combest and wife, Brittiney of Longview, Texas, Colin Combest of Longview, Texas, Justin Sims and wife, Tabitha of Jefferson, Georgia; her granddaughters, Karlie and Preslee Ponder of Diana, Texas; her Great-grandchildren Lacy & Greyson Combest, Connor, Ailie and Kylie Sims and Carson Combest; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at Lakeview Funeral Home on Sunday, June 28, from 2:00 to 6:00 pm.
On Monday June 29, a celebration of Jan’s life will be held at Pine Tree Church of Christ beginning at 10am, she will be laid to rest at Lakeview Cemetery following the service.
