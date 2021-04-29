Jane Brittain
WHITE OAK — Jane Brittain was born on September 28, 1935 in Covington County, Mississippi to Earl and Eunice Garrick.
She is survived by children, George (Marilyn) Brittain, Larry (Angie) Brittain, Mike (Janet) Brittain, Gary (Melissa) Brittain, Terry (Pam) Brittain, Amanda (Tim) Klippel; sister, Mary (Garrick) Walton; 19 grandkids; 15 great grandkids; and multitude of nieces and nephews.
Jane is preceded in death by father, Earl Garrick and mother Eunice (Smith) Garrick; brothers, Brewer, Larry, Rhett (Rex) Garrick; sister Betty (Garrick) Hoepfl; grandson, Casey Brittain.
Special thanks to Sara at Elite Private Care and Heartsway Hospice.
A funeral service will take place on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at the chapel of Rader Funeral Home in Longview. The family will receive friends and loved ones for a time of visitation on Friday from 5 p.m. till 7 p.m. at the Funeral Home.
An online memorial guestbook may be signed at www.raderfh.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Parents: Toddler in coma after falling into Kilgore hotel hot tub
- Food truck chef opening restaurant in South Longview
- End of the line: Railroad company to replace 117-year-old iron bridge over Sabine River
- Developer targets potential South Longview Starbucks
- Officers respond to possible hostage situation north of Longview
- Longview council candidate's protest spurs formal face mask order at meetings
- Former Longview ISD teacher gets life sentence for child sex assault
- Waskom OKs ordinance that would lower interstate speed limit through town
- Pilot who died in Rusk County plane crash retired from American Airlines
- Eminent domain hearing involving Longview business delayed
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.