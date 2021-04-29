Jane Brittain
Jane Brittain
WHITE OAK — Jane Brittain was born on September 28, 1935 in Covington County, Mississippi to Earl and Eunice Garrick.
She is survived by children, George (Marilyn) Brittain, Larry (Angie) Brittain, Mike (Janet) Brittain, Gary (Melissa) Brittain, Terry (Pam) Brittain, Amanda (Tim) Klippel; sister, Mary (Garrick) Walton; 19 grandkids; 15 great grandkids; and multitude of nieces and nephews.
Jane is preceded in death by father, Earl Garrick and mother Eunice (Smith) Garrick; brothers, Brewer, Larry, Rhett (Rex) Garrick; sister Betty (Garrick) Hoepfl; grandson, Casey Brittain.
Special thanks to Sara at Elite Private Care and Heartsway Hospice.
A funeral service will take place on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at the chapel of Rader Funeral Home in Longview. The family will receive friends and loved ones for a time of visitation on Friday from 5 p.m. till 7 p.m. at the Funeral Home.
An online memorial guestbook may be signed at www.raderfh.com

Recommended for You


Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.