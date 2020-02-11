spotlight
Jane Buie Stratton Wilson
GILMER — Jane Buie Stratton Wilson, 71, walked through the Heavenly gates in the presence of her Savior, February 6, 2020. She was born July 2, 1948, in Gladewater, Texas, to Kenneth Bennett Stratton and Jeanice Taylor Stratton. Memorial services will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday, February 11, 2020 in the Chapel of McWhorter Funeral Home with Rev. Matthew Smith officiating. The family will receive friends at 10:00 am prior to the service.
Jane was a member and attended First United Methodist Church of Gilmer.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Russell Wilson; son, Brian Jones and wife, Debra; daughters, Ashley DeWoody Meyerson and husband, Zachary and Allison DeWoody Galeano and husband, Jonathan; sister, Eloise Stratton Lipman; 19 grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her parents; and by her husband, William R. (Bill) DeWoody.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Youth of First United Methodist Church, Gilmer.
