Jane Chennault Alexander

Jane attended East Texas State University (now Texas A&M) in Commerce, TX. She majored in Home Economics. While in college she was a member of the Alpha Phi Sorority. While in college she met her future husband Gerry D. Alexander and they were married on May 28, 1966. They lived in Ft. Worth, Dallas, Houston, and Texarkana before settling in Longview while Gerry was pursuing a career in the financial industry. Jane worked in retail services and property management.
Jane was a member of the Church of Christ and enjoyed the bus ministry program until health issues made it impossible for her to continue. Jane enjoyed reading and listening to music. Jane was an avid animal lover and she never met a dog or cat that she did not like.
Jane and Gerry were never fortunate enough to have children, but they had several nieces and nephews that they claimed as their own. Jane is survived by her husband Gerry who faithfully tried to help her in any way possible during her many years of health issues. She is survived by her sister June Wagner of Idaho Falls, ID. Nieces Sherri (Barry) Boswell and their grandchildren Breaden and Emma of Ovilla, TX, and Kim (Larry) Low and their children Brittany and Zander of Stockton, CA, and Denise (Javier) Camba and their children Javier IV of Cresson, TX and Sarah (Nick) Lynn of Granbury, TX, and Joyce (Jerry) Franks of Wilkerson, TX and their children Stephanie (Mike) Wright, Melanie (Clint) Tidwell, Amanda (Brantin) Carr, and Pam (Ray) Kirkwood of Mt. Pleasant, TX, and their children Krista Nordin and Kim Kirkwood, and Carol (Mike) Chamberlain and their children Jeremy and Joshua Abshier and Mary Frances (Bill) Bleam of Texarkana, TX, and nephews Dr. Larry Alexander (Clifford Sawyer) of Orlando, FL and their children Caydon, Cayman, Collier and Camelah. Tim (Lori) of Tyler, TX, and their children Micak, Reed, Austin, and Madison. Steve Alexander of Phoenix, AZ, and Children Mikalya and Ashton. Cousins Max (Lynn) Chennault and children Anne Lloyd Wheeler and children.
She is also survived by sister-in-law Ann Alexander of Mt. Pleasant, TX, and her aide for the last 5 years Tonia Hall Johnson of Longview, TX.
Jane was preceded in death by her mother Margaret Bell Chennault and father Chester B Chennault, father-in-law Alvin Alexander, mother-in-law Mildred Alexander, her uncles Hurley Chennault and Paul Lloyd. Aunts Alla Ruth Chennault and Haynie Lloyd, and niece Kelli B Crom. Sister-in-laws Bernice Alexander and Louise Reese. Brother-in-laws William Wagner, Leon and James Alexander.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to Dr. Carl Earnest and his staff and Life Way Hospice for their kind and gentle care during this stressful time. The family would like to thank the wonderful nurses on the Surgery and Oncology Floor of Christus Good Shepherd Hospital for their great care. Last but certainly not least, the family would like to thank Jane’s aide Tonia Hall Johnson. She treated Jane like she was her mother and we certainly consider her a part of our family.
Due to the ongoing Corona Virus issues, there will not be a funeral service. There will be a graveside service at the Gladewater Cemetery in Mt. Pleasant, TX at 1 P.M. on Saturday, August 22, 2020. The services will be under the direction of Rader Funeral Home of Longview, TX.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pets Fur People, 1823 County Road 386, Tyler, TX; the Highway 80 Rescue Mission in Longview, TX; or to a charity of your choice.
