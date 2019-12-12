spotlight
Jane Clark
LONGVIEW — Jane Clark, 73, of Longview, TX passed away on December 9, 2019. Jane was born in Townsend, Mt. on August 3, 1946 to Ralph William Clare and Patty Fryman Clare.
She is preceded in death by her husband Charlie Clark Jr. and parents.
Jane is survived by her daughters Kathy McKenzie and her husband Darin, Hollie Gannon and her husband Scott, and son Kevin Clark and his wife Melissa; sister Anne Sipes and sister-in-law Camilla Foppes. Grandchildren: Colin, Lauren and Abby McKenzie; Tori and LeeAnne Gannon; Remington and Kimber Clark.
Jane was a longtime member of First United Methodist Church in Longview and devoted to The School for Little Children.
A celebration of her life will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, December 13, 2019 at First United Methodist Church in Longview with a time to visit family following the service.
Family is requesting in lieu of flowers memorials may be made to The School for Little Children or First United Methodist Church Longview.
