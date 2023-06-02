Jane D Spivey
GLADEWATER, TEXAS — Jane Spivey, 78, passed away after a battle with an illness on May 28, 2023 in Longview, Texas. Jane was born in Fisher County Texas on August 30, 2023 to Martin and Bessie George Decker.
Jane blessed the hearts and lives of countless family and friends. She was known as “Mama Jane” to many. Her ready smile, humor, and laughter brightened everyone’s days. She loved to read, was a very talented artist, and could cook like a gourmet chef. Her absence will be keenly felt as we treasure her memory.
Jane is missed and survived by her daughters, Shelia Guthrie and husband Ed, Dorinda Thomas and finance Bud Nolen; grandchildren, Terel Guthrie, Mandy Love and husband Dusty, Kayla Guthrie and Briana Nichole Thomas; great-grandchildren, Leah Guthrie, Skye Love, Ruemor Love, Huxton Love; brother George Decker and wife Joan and their family; and numerous relatives and friends she has touched over the years and the staff of Legend Oaks for whom she was a favorite with her humor and ready smile.
Jane is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 29 years, Raymond Wayne Spivey; son, Clifton Martin (Marty) Thomas; parents, Martin and Bessie Decker; and brothers, Kenneth Decker and Julius Decker.
Services will be held on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at Croley Funeral Home at 2 o’clock in the afternoon with a visitation just prior at 1 o’clock. Interment will follow at West Mountain Cemetery.
