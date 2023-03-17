Jane McPhail McBride
JEFFERSON — Memorial Services for Jane McPhail McBride, 92, of Harleton, Texas will be held at 2PM on Saturday March 18, 2023, in the Cpt. Wm Perry Chapel of Haggard Funeral home with Bro. Richard Ridgeway officiating and under the direction of Haggard Funeral Home.
Mary Jane McPhail McBride died February 28, 2023, at 10:58 A.M. surrounded by her family in Longview.
She was born August 22, 1930, in the log cabin built in 1852 by great grandparents, Daniel and Julia Anderson McPhail, when they came from Scotland and Wales by way of Cape Fear, NC., and homesteaded land not yet settled. The land was passed on to members of the McPhail family through the years and continuously owned by the McPhail’s to the present, on which Mary Jane established a pine plantation using loblolly pine seedlings.
Her father was George A. (Bud) McPhail who died in 1946.Her first six years of school were taught by Marie Williams Whitehead in the one-story structure sharing the space with Athey Baptist Church on Highway 154, near Harleton. After graduating with the class of 1947 in Harleton, she went on to graduate from LSU in Baton Rouge with a degree in accounting.
She retired from Texaco in Houston and worked as a professor at Houston Community College, both for thirty years. The past 25 years have been spent in Jefferson, Texas.
She married Patrick McBride, who predeceased her. Their one daughter, Kathleen Szabian, presented them with three remarkable grandchildren: twin granddaughters Hilary and Samantha and grandson Matthew. Survivors are two sisters: Merle McPhail in Houston and Melba Little of Nacogdoches.
