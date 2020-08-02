Jane Olivia (Shepperd) Parton

Jane was born in Gladewater, Texas on May 7, 1939 to parents John Foy and Mary Olivia (Ganus) Shepperd. She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers (Henry Lee, Lewis Monroe and John Stanley Shepperd) and a sister (Rebecca Mae (Shepperd) Farner), as well as her beloved husband of 56 years, Edward Myrle Parton.
She was a graduate of Gladewater High School where she maintained many lifelong friendships, and she also attended Abilene Christian College where she completed her freshman year and found her husband, whom she married in Gladewater on August 31, 1958.
A treasured daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt, grandmother and friend, Jane relished being a homemaker and enjoyed the family’s various dogs throughout the years, reading, cooking and baking for a crowd, birdwatching, crafts, gardening, and most of all, spending time with her friends and family.
A faithful member of the North Main church of Christ in Gladewater where she and Ed served continually since they made Gladewater their home in 1985 after living in the Middle East, Jane leaves a legacy of love and faith that is an honor to her memory and an enduring benefit to all who were blessed by her influence.
Mrs. Parton is survived by her sister, Mary Nelwyn (Shepperd) and husband Don Ford of Bedford; sisters-in-law Patricia (Beard) Shepperd of Longview and Jacqueline (Alford) Shepperd of Pryor, OK; Sandra (Guthrie) Parton of Dallas; daughter, Lisa Lynn (Parton) and husband Dr. J. David Holcomb of Sarasota, FL; son, Bryan Edward and wife Mary Angela (Crossland) Parton of Ft. Worth. Her grandchildren include: Erin Ashley (Holcomb) and husband Gary Lenn Davenport of Lompoc, CA; Nicholas (Cole) Edward and wife Julia Christine (White) Parton; and Caitlin Emily Parton, all of Ft. Worth. Jane was also blessed with two great-grandsons, Bradley James and Ethan Thomas Davenport of Lompoc, CA.
In addition, she leaves behind numerous, adored cousins, nieces and nephews and scores of precious friends.?
Jane will be dearly missed and remembered with so much love, delight and respect for a valiant life well lived.
The family wishes to thank and recognize the extraordinary care and efforts made on Mrs. Parton’s behalf by: Amy Elbert of A Dust Above; the medical staff and administration of Pine Tree Lodge; her incredible team of loving therapists with Highland Park Home Health, as well as the wonderful first responders with the Gladewater Fire Department.
For the love and safety of friends and family, the decision has been made to POSTPONE a physical gathering until a more suitable time. The family will communicate plans for a memorial at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Jane’s honor to: A Dust Above c/o Amy Elbert, 2667 Willow Oak Rd., Gladewater, TX 75647, Dusty Puddles Dachshund Rescue, 2503 County Rd. 7820, Lubbock, TX 79423, or Gladewater Fire Department, P.O. Box 1725 Gladewater, TX 75647.
