Janet Ann Wright Dickerson
OVERTON — “If you’ve been looking for me and I am not around I may be looking after God’s buttercups or if he has...” this is the start of my obituary, which I wanted so badly to write, but time was not on my side. So this will be written in first person to try and complete her wishes. I was born in Kilgore on September 12, 1946 to my parents, Roy Howard and Freda Irene Wright. I completed my earthly journey at my home in Overton, with my loving family near, on November 15, 2021. My family will have a visitation to share wonderful memories on November 30, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home in Henderson, Texas. I was a member of Pirtle Methodist Church. I graduated from Kilgore High School with the Class of 1964. I was self-employed for many years as a wood crafter and then went to work for Rusk County Sheriff’s Office where I retired as a Sergeant. I loved God and my family above all else. Upon retirement, I found the joy of traveling, be it by road trips or cruises. I loved the beaches of Texas and the Caribbean, the mountains of Colorado, and the snow of Alaska. I enjoyed being on the lake fishing, in the deer stand, or hunting hogs. I loved classic cars and car shows, with my favorite 1966 Fastback Mustang!! I loved to decorate for the holidays, my favorite was Halloween. I will miss all my flowers, with hibiscus being one of my favorites. I was preceded in death by my parents, my younger daughter, Patty Ann White Danvers, and my son-in-law, Bubba Staton. I have left behind to carry on my memory, my loving husband, Tod Dickerson, my daughter, DeeAnn Staton (Shannon Yarborough), my grandchildren, Haven Webb (Russell), Cullen Staton, and Nick, Destinee, Wyatt Cline, also my great-grandchildren, Kenlee, Kacee Webb, and Beau Cline. Also my special friend of over 70 years, Janice Gallagher. I would like to say I was a friend to many and I never went anywhere without meeting someone new. I tried to live my life to the fullest and spread joy to others through my contagious laugh, smile, glitter, and bling. I did love all God’s creatures, especially my mini donkeys and horses. Everyone that came to visit would have to go out and greet them all with their favorite cookies. So in lieu of flowers, please make a memorial donation to your local humane society/animal shelter. Animals need love too. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
