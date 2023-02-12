Janet Bright Rodgers
DALLAS — We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our beloved Janet Yvonne (Bright) Rodgers, who ended her earthly journey late Sunday, February 5, 2023.
Janet was born April 16, 1948, to V.C. “Dutchie” Bright and Mary Helen Bright in Prescott, AR and spent her teen years in Longview, TX.
After graduation, she began her lifelong career as an airline flight attendant, logging thousands of flight hours, even with taking an almost 20-year break to raise her sons. She wanted nothing more than to see her children succeed in life and took every step she could to help pave the way for them to do so.
She loved decorating her home - especially during the holidays - and adored travel, visiting many countries with her husband. (But - when asked if her career as a flight attendant was perfect for her since she enjoyed travel so much, she would reply, “THAT is not ‘travel’. That’s WORK.”) She enjoyed playing bridge, fine wines and classical music - but was also a die-hard Beatles fan.
Janet leaves behind her loving husband, Patrick Rodgers, her sons and daughters-in-law, Chad & Kristin Ford and Clint & Sarah Ford, her stepson and daughter-in-law, Joshua & Beca Rodgers, along with a brother, Steven Bright, her nieces, Whitney & Allison Bright, her nephew, Justin Bright, and her many grandchildren: Sarah Behringer and her husband Wade, Jackson Ford, Savannah Ford, Samuel Ford, Christian Rodgers and Austin Rodgers.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in memory of Janet Rodgers to the Alzheimer’s Association of Dallas (alz.org/dallasnetexas) or to First United Methodist Church of Dallas (onrealm.org/firstchurchdallas).
Services will be held at First United Methodist Church of Dallas on Thursday, February 16th at 1pm.
