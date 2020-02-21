Janet Elise Loyd
GILMER — Janet Elise Gibson Loyd, beloved mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully in Longview, Texas on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, after a brief illness. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Pine Street in Gilmer. Bishop Peter Sullivan will officiate. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Enoch Cemetery in Gilmer. Arrangements are under the direction of Croley Funeral Home. Janet was born on Thanksgiving Day, November 26, 1931 in the Ebenezer Community near Pittsburg in Camp County, Texas. She was the youngest of nine children of John Harrison and Dora Parker Gibson. She graduated for Pittsburg High School. Although born in neighboring Camp County, Janet spent most of her adult life in Gilmer as a homemaker and a food service employee with the Gilmer ISD. She was a longtime member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She devoted many years teaching in the Primary Children’s origination and working in the church library and Family History Center. She loved genealogy and enjoyed sharing family stories and memories. Jan had a special gift for remembering names, dates, places, and other key facts even from childhood. Much loved by children, she was not only a popular Primary teacher and school cafeteria employee, but also a favorite babysitter for her nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.
Jan gave graciously of her time each week to visit homebound friends and residents in the local nursing homes. She was kind and compassionate and quietly preformed small acts of service for others behind the scenes on a regular basis.
She is survived by her daughter, Deborah Loyd Wisdom and son-in-law, Johnny W. Wisdom, Sr.; her son, Melvin Edward “Eddie” Loyd, all of Gilmer; and granddaughter, Hayley Smithhart and her husband, Ryan Flener of Austin; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Janet is preceded in death by her parents, John and Dora “Gippy” Gibson; as well as her siblings, Mary John “Johnnie” Gibson Dodd, Laurice “Dudie” Gibson Dodd, Helen Charlcie “Mutt” Gibson, Ben Frank Gibson, James Bass “Pete” Gibson, Edwin Harrison “Bink” Gibson, Rachel Miriam “Sis” Gibson, and Ernest Nealy “Bud” Gibson.
The family has been blessed by “Miss Jan’s” caregivers who provided companionship and compassionate care for her in the recent months. The family expresses their sincere appreciation to Rochelle, Lisa, Trish, and Virginia.
