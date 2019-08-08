July 16, 1934 - August 6, 2019
Janet Gillespie Thomas
July 16, 1934 - August 6, 2019
Surrounded by her loved ones, Mother made her final journey home in the morning hours of August 6, 2019. Janet Inez Fenton was born July 16, 1934 to parents Isabelle Randall Fenton and Purcell O. Fenton in Kansas City, Missouri. After moving to Texas as a young child, she graduated from John Tyler High School, attended Columbia College of Missouri, and made her home in Longview. Janet married Robert Gillespie on November 3, 1954, and their 4 children were born: Jan, David, Laurie, and John. They all survive her, but their father died in 1982. Later, Janet married Charles Thomas who passed away in 1994. Also preceding her in death were her beloved mother and brother, Robert Dunlap. In addition to her children, Janet is survived by her brother, David Dunlap, and his wife, Polly; 13 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and countless family and friends. Known and loved by many, she was a member of the First United Methodist Church, participated in all of her children’s activities, and volunteered at Good Shepherd Hospital, Meals on Wheels, Fountain View, and Arabella. She was proud to have served as the coach of the first girls softball team in Longview, the Bluebonnets. There are no words to adequately convey how much her family will always love and miss her. She was a truly remarkable woman, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Graveside services will take place at Lakeview Memorial Gardens on Friday, August 9, 2019 beginning at 10 AM. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation on Thursday from 6PM till 8PM at Rader Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Newgate Mission or the Texas Oncology Foundation. A online guestbook may be signed at www.raderfh.com
