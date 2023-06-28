Janet Louise Burgess
LONGVIEW — Graveside services for Janet Louise Burgess will be held on Thursday, June 29, 2023 at Old White Oak Cemetery in White Oak, TX at 10:00 AM with Bro. Lane Eaton officiating.
Mrs. Burgess passed peacefully away into the waiting arms of her savior, Jesus Christ, in the early hours of June 25, 2023 at her home in (Liberty City) Gladewater, TX after a lengthy illness. Janet was born in Midwest City, OK on October 31, 1962 to parents William H. and Bonnie D. Gordon. She worked as an accountant for over 30 years in Kilgore until her illness forced her into retirement.
Janet treasured spending time with her husband, her numerous pets over the years, as well as her family and Sunday School friends. Janet had an intimate relationship with her Lord Jesus Christ and was dedicated to studying Scripture daily. Janet was a member of the First Baptist Church of Liberty City. She loved her Sunday School Class where everyone was loved more than they will ever know.
Janet was preceded in death by her father, William H. (Bill) Gordon, and brother, Ronnie Dale Gordon. Those left to cherish their memories of Mrs. Burgess include her husband, Wayne M. Burgess; her mother, Bonnie Gordon, of White Oak; brother, Robby Dean Gordon (wife Kathy) of Vista, California; sister Nelda Ann Gordon of White Oak, as well as her countless extended family and friends.
Special thanks to Dr. Michael Morris and the staff of the Diagnostic Clinic of Longview for their many years of service, Jesi and Heather of Prime Care Hospice, and best friends Ruth and Shellie.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Liberty City, Prime Care Hospice of Longview, or to Gideon’s International. You may send condolences and view our website at Janet Louise Burgess Obituary - Visitation & Funeral Information (raderfh.com)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.