Janet Marie Golden
LONGVIEW — Funeral service for Mrs. Janet Golden will be held on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at 12:00 PM in the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home of Longview. A visitation will be held on Tuesday from 5:00 ~ 7:00 PM. Mrs. Golden passed away in the early evening of June 30, 2022 in Longview, TX.
Janet was married to James Golden (of Blessed Memory). Her children Ginger, Jimmy (of Blessed Memory), Gary, Sarah, Kim, and Mike. She had many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
