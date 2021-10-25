Janet Watts
LONGVIEW — On October 22, 2021, our Heavenly Father Called Mary (Janet) Watts Home. She was 70 years old and lived in Longview. Ms. Watts was born Oct. 29, 1950 in Laneville to the late Edwin Earl and R. Rebecca (Burks) Watts. She was raised in Laneville. Mrs. Watts married Henry Howard Collins Jr. when she was 19 years old. She enjoyed gardening and her cats. She especially had a great love of her family and grandchildren, and she loved to write wonderful stories. She attended Bar None Cowboy Church. Mrs. Watts was a clerk at TG&Y, Walmart, and, the Bar K Ranch store. Ms. Watts is survived by her two children, Carl Howard Collins of Hallsville, Sheila Collins McNatt of Longview; three grandchildren, Lani Collins Walker, CJ Collins, Katie Shelly; brother, Edwin Earl Watts Jr. and his wife Emi, and their daughters, Cindy Watts and Linda Watts, of California. Preceded in death by her father, Edwin Earl Watts Sr.; mother, R. Rebecca Burks Watts; and her ex-husband, Henry Howard Collins Jr. Graveside services for Ms. Watts will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, October 25, 2021 at Strong Cemetery under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral home. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to either House of Hope, 3011 W Marshall Ave #5028, Longview, TX 75604; or Bar None Cowboy Church Pantry, 9162 TX-43, Tatum, TX 75691. Condolences may be made at www.crawfordacrim.com.
