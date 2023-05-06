Janette Maxwell
LONGVIEW — Janette Maxwell, a loving wife, mother, grandmother “Mamie,” aunt, and friend, passed away on April 27, 2023 in Longview, Texas. She was born August 6, 1931 in Pineland, Texas, to Cecil and Jewel Miller. She spent her younger years in the Kilgore area and attended Sabine schools.
Janette married Alvin Looney Maxwell in 1948 and they lived most of their married life in Ore City where they raised their three sons, Joe, Bill, and James. Janette was active in her sons’ various high school activities. She spent countless hours volunteering for school and community functions. Janette loved gardening, camping, fishing, and spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years and her youngest son, James, as well as her parents and two brothers, Weldon and Wallace Miller.
Janette is survived by her sons, Joe and his wife Patti of Tyler, and Bill and his wife Paula of Longview, six grandchildren, Jason, Matt and his wife Vanessa, David and his wife Mandy, Jamie and her husband Scott Funderbunk, Sandy Mason Bishop and husband Barry, and Josh Stone and wife Christine, six great-grandchildren: Austin, Konstance, Mason, Callie, Stella, and Presley.
Graveside services will be held in Ore City at a later date.
Cremation services was provided by East Taxes Funeral Home.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Missing Longview man found dead in Marion County
- Longview mayor, former councilman disagree over volunteer's role in city affairs
- Things to do in East Texas this weekend
- Elizabeth Hurley Jumps on the 'No Pants' Trend for Leggy New Pic
- 'Heart for people and art': Remembering Longview artist, business owner Jason Butler
- Business Digest: Texas Bank and Trust announces promotions
- 'A hole in our hearts': Longview teacher, pastor recalled for insight, kindness
- Divorces granted: April 17-21, 2023
- 1 person killed, 2 injured in four-vehicle crash in Gregg County
- New apartment complex opens in Longview
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.