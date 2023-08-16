Janice F. Schaetz
LONGVIEW — Janice F. Schaetz, age 88, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, Aug.8,2023.
Janice was born November 23, 1934 in Plymouth, Wisconsin to the late Gilbert and Leila (Wieck) Samse. She attended St. John Lutheran School and Plymouth High School.
On April 28, 1956, Janice married the love of her life, Donald C. Schaetz. They began a wonderful life of 45 years together. They raised 5 children, moving from Green Bay, Wisconsin to Longview, Texas in 1976. They then moved to White Oak in 1996. In 1979, they established a business, East Texas Auto Air & Glass.
Janice was a wonderful homemaker and cook. She especially enjoyed working in her vegetable and flower gardens in her younger years. She enjoyed taking trips with her husband and many family gatherings. She was a member of St. Matthews Catholic Church.
Those left to cherish her memory are: Don (Laura) Schaetz of Salado, Kim (Dennis) Combest of Henderson, Pam (David) Abney of Longview, Bob (Laurie) Schaetz of Longview and Tom (Melissa) Schaetz of White Oak.
She was a caring and loving grandmother of Daniel (Jaime) Schaetz, Drew Schaetz, Dillon (Lindsey) Schaetz, Larissa (CJ) Maluski; Curtis and Kyle Combest; Austin (Andrea) Abney, Cody (Taylor) Abney; Lindsay (Nathan) Brazell, Joseph, Nicholas, Zachary, and Christopher Schaetz; Aaron, Jennifer, and Justin (Skylar) Schaetz.
A proud great grandmother to Liam, William, Eleanor, and Margaret Schaetz, Jack Maluski; Conner, Adalie, Cutter, and Hailey Combest, Thomas Scarborough; Shane, Layla, Avaleigh, and Owen Abney; and Matthew and Noah Brazell.
Surviving brother-in-law and sisters-in-law include: Richard (Dorothy) Schaetz, Marilyn Schaetz, Doreen Schaetz, and Joan (Samse) Blair. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Janice was preceded in death by her parents, Gilbert and Leila (Wieck) Samse, stepfather, Albert Hochrein, her loving husband, Donald C. Schaetz, a grandson, Brody Combest, her brother, Ronald Samse, sister, Darlene Samse, brothers-in-law, Gerald Schaetz, Daniel Schaetz, Bill Kluth, sister-in-law,Joanne Kluth, and a niece, Tanya Conrad.
A funeral mass will take place, Saturday, August 19 at 10:00 at St. Matthews Catholic Church (2800 Pine Tree Rd) with Rev. Msgr .Xavier Pappu officiating. A burial will follow at Rosewood Park. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service.
Pallbearers will be Daniel, Drew, Dillon, Justin, Joseph, Nicholas, Zachary Christopher Schaetz, and Cody Abney.
Honorary pallbearers will be Aaron Schaetz and Austin Abney.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the following for their patience and kindness to our loved one: Doctor Robert Cary, nurse Melba, Christus Good Shepherd, Everest Rehabilitation Hospital, Highland Park Home Health, and Hearts Way Hospice.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or St. Matthews Catholic Church.
