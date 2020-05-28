Janice Norman Lemmon

Jan and Gary were active members of Pollard United Methodist Church of Tyler for over 50 years and were dedicated volunteers within the church and the greater Tyler community. Jan studied Real Estate at Tyler Junior College and worked as a Realtor for 25 plus years. She was a beloved mother, wife, daughter, sister, and friend to all she met. Her kindness, compassion, bubbly personality, and spunky spirit will be missed by many.
Jan was preceded in death by her father, Thomas Norman; mother and step-father, Jessie and Leon Green; sister and brother-in-law, Beth Norman McGuire and James “Pert” McGuire; and nephew, Douglas McGuire.
Jan is survived by her adored husband of 61 years, Gary Lemmon; children, Cary Lemmon and partner Mary Draper, Brian Lemmon and wife Dallas Lemmon, and Lori Beth Lemmon and husband Scott Harrison; grand-children, Loren Lemmon Buchanan and husband Travis, Brianne Lemmon Koch and husband Kevin, Jacob Harrison, and Gabriella Harrison; great-grandchildren, Evelyn and Ivy Mae Buchanan; and nephew, David McGuire and wife, Donna.
Due to current public health circumstances, a service has not been planned at this time. If desired, memorials may be made to Pollard United Methodist Church or the Alzheimer’s Alliance of Northeast Texas.
