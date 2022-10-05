Janice Rena Morton
GLADEWATER — Janice Rena Morton, 64, of Gladewater passed away on October 1, 2022 in Longview. Funeral services for Janice will be 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at the Croley funeral Home Chapel in Gladewater with Bro. Jerry Jackson officiating. Interment will follow at the Gladewater Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Croley Funeral Home.
Janice was born June 10, 1958 in Gladewater to the late Billy Ray Stephens and Ada Grace Morrell Stephens. She worked in the Healthcare Industry as a Licensed Vocational Nurse. Janice enjoyed reading, sewing and visiting with family and friends. She loved her family especially her grandchildren whom she adored. Janice was a loving and devoted mother, sister and grandmother that will not soon be forgotten by all those she leaves behind.
Janice is survived by four children Julia Foster and husband Paul, Jacob McAdams and wife Lori, Jared Jackson and wife Brettany and Joseph Jackson; sister Sherrie Stephens; brother Michael Stephens; five grandchildren Tyler Ferguson, Tessa Brown and husband Richard, Riley McAdams, Roxi McAdams and Ramsey McAdams.
She is preceded in death by her parents Billy Ray Stephens and Ada Grace Morrell Stephens.
