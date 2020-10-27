Janice Varner Appleby
LONGVIEW — Services for Janice Varner Appleby, 83, of Longview, Texas will be 2PM, Wednesday, October 28, 2020 in the Chapel of Welch Funeral Home. Private interment will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Upshur County. Family and friends will gather Tuesday, October 27, 2020, 5PM to 7PM at the funeral home. Janice was born June 25, 1937 in Horatio, Arkansas, to James Orvin Pulliam and Odie Etta Pulliam and passed away October 24, 2020.
Those left to cherish her memory are her brother James Pulliam and wife Phylis; children, Dana Varner and Rita Nicholson; daughter-in-law Donna Varner; grandchildren Douglass Baker, Lori Baker Russell, and Peyton Varner; and her special friend Billy Jo Beene.
She was preceded in death by her parents James and Odie Etta Pulliam; her sisters Lea Etta Edge, Oda Faye Jones, and Joyce Kingery; her husband Curtis Appleby, and her children Michael Varner and James Varner.
Pallbearers will be Tim Anderson, Jimmy Varner, Gaylon Varner, Dennis Campbell, Ronald Scott, and Kealon Varner.
Memorial contributions may be made to Spring Hill Baptist Church, 4000 Gilmer Rd., Longview, Texas 75604.
