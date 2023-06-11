Janie Belle Lowe Rolls

Born September 4, 1935 in Starrville, Texas to Faye and Harold C. Lowe. Janie was the first born of four sisters, Janie, Kathryn, Grace and Betty. Janie grew up in the farm and oil fields of East Texas. She lived in the Greggton community and graduated from Pine Tree ISD, Class of 1953. After High School, Janie attended and graduated from Business Management Institute. Janie began her working career in Longview, by working for a local insurance company.
In 1958, Janie married Jimmy Bob Rolls. Janie and Jimmy Bob Rolls had two children, John D. Rolls and Sarah L. Elliott, both of Longview Texas.
Janie was a Servant of God. As a lifelong member of Mobberly Avenue Baptist Church, she served her lord by volunteering to teach two year olds about Jesus. If the doors of the church were open for any occasion, Janie was there to teach, sing and pray with the children.
While raising two children, Janie continued to care and share her love with young children by operating a daycare in the family home.
Later in life, she moved to Winona to live and care for her parents. Janie was thankful and blessed for the time she was able to spend with them. After her parents passed away, Janie continued to live in Winona.
Janie wore many hats, as a gardener, yearly she raised, worked, picked and canned vegetables for her family and friends. By the beginning of the next growing season, most of the canned vegetables had been cooked, eaten or shared with her family and friends.
As a teacher, Janie enjoyed sharing family cooking recipes with anyone who wanted to learn. She cherished the time she shared teaching her niece the art of making a variety of homemade jellies.
Janie raised an assortment of beautiful flowers that she talked about and shared with others. Janie repaired wore clothes and sewed new clothes for her family and friends. Janie enjoyed the time she spent planning, designing, and sewing family quilts.
Janie is survived by her children John D. Rolls and wife Karen of Longview, Sarah and husband Jeff Elliott of Longview and sister, Kathryn McNutt of Sanger, Texas.
Janie was also blessed with four grandchildren and one great grandchild.
Proceeded in death by her parents, Faye and Harold Lowe, sisters Grace Wood and Betty Weatherall.
The family will receive friends for a time of visitation before the service from 10:00 to 11:00 am.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Monday, June 12, 2023 @ 11:00 am at Lakeview Funeral Home Chapel in Longview Texas. Service will be officiated by Pastor Alan Johnson.
