Janiece Kendrick Miller

Janiece was born in Shreveport, Louisiana, on November 6, 1933, to Barney and Zora Mae Kendrick and she passed away on November 7, 2019 in Greenville, Texas.
She was a Christian from an early age, and a member of the Daingerfield Church of Christ. Growing up in Shreveport, she graduated from Fair Park High School and went to secretarial school soon after. She was employed as a secretary and as an administrative assistant during different portions of her life.
However, her purpose was much greater. While attending high school, she met Norman
Miller. They were married on July7, 1956, and began a journey together through Kentucky, Mississippi, and Texas serving God in local churches. Norman was a preacher, and her support and gentle strength was an essential encouragement to him.
This same gentle strength was a force for good in the lives of many, the greatest of
which were their two children, Krista Melea and Norman Brian. She was content, kind, and always saw life and its circumstances positively. The glass was not half full, it was completely full. She believed her greatest achievement lay in being a wife and mother and was proud of her family. She was a self-taught artist. Her paintings and drawings were delightful gifts. Whether quaint scenes in nature, old things, holiday themes or family, her hands were beautifully used. Those pieces of art adorn the homes of her children to this day. She loved to sing. We loved to hear her sing, and she sang until up until her final days. Her voice was beautiful even at the end betraying her age and condition. She loved Gospel songs. We never heard her say an unkind word. She was adamant about doing the right thing. She was tireless in giving help to her family and this was etched in her children’s minds during times of illness. Just give her a call and she was there alongside.
She is preceded in death by her parents and two brothers Milton and Jere’ Kendrick and husband Norman Miller.
She is survived by her two children and their families. Her daughter, Krista, and her husband Gary Pendergrass, and their two children Savannah and Will, and also her son, Brian, and his wife Leslie, and their children Caleb, Erin, and Jeb.
Donations may be made to the Ghana Mission in care ofthe Daingerfield Church of Christ.
Family will receive friends from 1 till 2 Monday at the church.Online condolences may be made at NailHaggardFH.com
