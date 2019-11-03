Jannell Reed Smith

She graduated from Henderson High School in1958 and furthered her education at Stephen F. Austin State University where she earned a Master’s Degree in Art.
Jannell was an Art Teacher for 37 years, beginning her career in 1967 teaching at the High School in Mangum, Oklahoma. In 1972, she and her family moved to Longview where she taught art at Pine Tree Junior High School and retired in 2004 after 32 years.
She was very proud to have been a Member of the Association of Texas Professional Educators for over 40 years and served on numerous state and local committees. Being a member of Beta Sigma Phi earned her Torch Bearer, the highest level of service,
She was a very accomplished artist who also enjoyed reading, crafting, bird watching, and visiting with family and friends.
Jannell treasured her children and grandchildren while embracing every moment with them.
She is survived by her daughter Mary Kathryn Niccolai (Albert), son Anthony Alan “Tony” Smith (Holly), granddaughters Aryn and Zoe Smith, sister Kathie Taub (Michael) and nephew Parker Taub.
The family has entrusted Rader Funeral Home in Longview, Texas where a Memorial Service is scheduled for November 23, 2019 at 10am.
A memorial guestbook may be signed at www.raderfh.com.
