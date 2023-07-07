Janvan Jenkins
GILMER — Graveside services for Janvan Jenkins, 80, of Gilmer, will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday, July 8, 2023, at Enon Cemetery. The family will receive friends 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm, Friday, at McWhorter Funeral Home.
Janvan was born February 3, 1943, in Hughes Springs, Texas, to Vance and Ermentru Pratt Jenkins and passed from this life July 3, 2023, in Longview, Texas.
Janvan married Sandra Irons, in Gilmer, Texas in 1992. He was a Dentist for many years before his retirement. His community involvement included Clothes Closet Mission, Gilmer Masonic Lodge, and he was a member of First Methodist Church. Janvan was an avid golfer and enjoyed traveling and camping. He proudly served our country in the United States Navy.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Sandra Irons Jenkins; children, Jana McAlister, and Jason Jenkins, and their mother, Toni Jenkins, Lisa Rogers, Bonny Turnage, and Dana Clifford; grandchildren, Ken Ereneta, Grayson Jenkins, Peyton, Presley, and Olivia McAlister, Josey Vaughn, Molly McCracken, Cory Rogers, Holly Montomery, Lacie Peek, Chase, and Collin Clifford; and numerous great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Mike Jenkins, and his wife, Kaye Jenkins; and brother-in-law, Jim Woodland.
