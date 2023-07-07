Jared “Mutley” Maddox
GILMER — Jared “Mutley” Maddox, 58, of Gilmer passed away on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. He was born on July 23, 1964 in Gilmer to Billy and Patricia McCelland Maddox. Jared retired from the Longview Fire Department in 2016 after 28 years of service as a Driver/Engineer. Jared owned and operated Firehouse 9 Farm. He enjoyed cooking and spending time with family and friends. Jared will not soon be forgotten by all those he leaves behind. Jared is survived by is wife of 32 years, Trish Maddox of Gilmer; his parents Billy and Pat Maddox of Gilmer; daughters Jessica Hilton and husband Kevin of McKinney and Raigan Maddox and Mark Williams of Gilmer; sisters Jeri Maddox of Carrollton and Jimi Murray and husband Troy of Gilmer; and grandchildren Lily Ann Williams, Adlee Jo Hilton, and Brayden Williams; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and brotherhood of fire personnel. The family will receive friends on Friday, July 7, 2023 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM in the chapel of Croley Funeral Home of Gilmer. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, July 8, 2023 at the First Baptist Church of Gilmer with Bro. Wayne Norvell officiating, interment to follow at Glade Creek Cemetery.
