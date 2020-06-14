Jason Albert Lindquist

He is survived by his mother, June; sister, Michelle Green and husband, Johnny; and nephew, Hunter of Henderson TX, all formerly of Longview; one son, Daniel Thibodeaux; and two daughters, Emerald Lindquist of Jonesboro, AR, and Neveah Lindquist of Davenport, IA.
He loved his family, his Lord, and was a kind man who will be missed by all who knew him.
There will be a memorial service at First Baptist Church of Danville in Kilgore, TX on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 2:00pm.
