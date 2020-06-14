Jason Albert Lindquist
DAVENPORT — Jason Albert Lindquist entered heaven peacefully on May 28, 2020 at the age of 42 in Davenport, IA where he had lived since 2013. He was born February 4, 1978 in Chicago IL to June Marie and Edwin Albert Lindquist Jr.
He is survived by his mother, June; sister, Michelle Green and husband, Johnny; and nephew, Hunter of Henderson TX, all formerly of Longview; one son, Daniel Thibodeaux; and two daughters, Emerald Lindquist of Jonesboro, AR, and Neveah Lindquist of Davenport, IA.
He loved his family, his Lord, and was a kind man who will be missed by all who knew him.
There will be a memorial service at First Baptist Church of Danville in Kilgore, TX on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 2:00pm.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.