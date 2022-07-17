Jason Carl Sweeney
LONGVIEW — Jason was born on October 28, 1982 and passed away on June 30, 2022 at the age of 39. He is preceded in death by his father, mother, grandparents, an aunt, and four uncles. He is survived and remembered by his brother, sisters, children, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. There will be a private memorial for immediate family only. In remembrance of Jason, please view this video: bit.ly/jcsmemorial
