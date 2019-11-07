spotlight
Jason Edward Hawkins
DIANA — Mr. Jason Edward Hawkins, age 38, of Diana, passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019. Jason was born in Longview, Texas on, September 1, 1981. He graduated from New Diana High School and went on to get a degree in nursing and agriculture. Jason loved the outdoors. He was an avid hog hunter with his dog Rip and fisherman always taking his family and friends along the way. He was a loving son, brother and friend who will be greatly missed. He is survived by his parents; Donald and Kathy Hawkins; grandparents; Gerry and Naomi Hawkins and Larry and Carolyn Hawkins, sister, Jena Lee Elizabeth Hawkins, brother, Jonathan Alan Smith, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Jason was preceded in death by his great grandparents, Russel and Connie Gowen, grandmother, Rae Gowen and brother Jeremy Wayne Hawkins. Visitation will be this Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 10:00 AM with memorial to follow at 11:00 AM at the Remnant Church in Longview, 4344 US. Hwy 259. In lieu of flowers a memorial will be set up in memory of Jason. Please leave online condolences at www.grubbsloydfh.com
