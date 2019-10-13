Jason Michael Kelley

He was born November 29, 1977 in Houston, Texas to his loving parents Mary Ann and Jerry Kelley. Jason attended Longview ISD and graduated from Longview High School in 1996.
In his youth he spent hours playing in the woods and enjoying boy scout activities. Jason loved everything outdoors and continued with a lifetime of hunting, fishing and lake activities. He was an excellent athlete, but especially loved diving, snow skiing, baseball and tennis. His joy of tennis took him to Tyler Junior College where he played on the college tennis team.
Jason later joined the U.S. Army and was stationed in Lawton, OK. Jason was a huge football fan and loved the Dallas Cowboys. He was an animal lover and a wonderful chef. It brought him joy to cook for others. Jason had a vivacious spirit, he was lovable, intelligent, funny, caring, compassionate, energetic, had an intoxicating laugh, was a good listener and always ready to have a good time with his friends and family.
While his family and friends are heart-broken, the numerous stories and notes from so many whose lives were impacted by his presence are comforting. We will carry this with us so that we remember not that he died but that he lived and left us memories too beautiful to forget.
Those left to cherish his memory are his daughter Madison Kelley and soon to be born grandson Keenan Michael who was going to call him Papa J; son Kelton Kelley; soulmate Ashley Dover; parents Mary Ann and Jerry Kelley; sister Alicia (and John) White and their children Kelley, Patrick, Nicholas and Isabel; grandmother Dorothy (Nana) Halastik; Aunt Carolyn Kay; Aunt Jo Ann Mullins; Aunts and Uncles Lisa and Chuck Halastik, Dixie and Robert Halastik and Jan and Jerry Nagy; Godmother Rita Hortenstine; Godfather Jeff Johnson; and many cousins and friends who loved him dearly. Jason is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, John Halastik; paternal grandparents Marie and Floyd Kelley; and Uncle Eddie Mullins.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:30 on October 19, 2019 at The Church at Lake Cherokee (Maxwell Hall), 11968 FM Rd 2011, Henderson, TX 75652. Jason’s celebration should be a time of joy and a way to honor Jason’s life.
Please bring your stories and love to share with others so we can celebrate the powerful space he inhabited and cherish together the place within each of us where he will remain.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests you consider making a donation to the Community Healthcore Foundation (D.E.A.R. Recovery Center-Direction, Empowerment, Accountability and Responsibility), 107 Woodbine Place, Longview, TX 75601 or the Longview Chapter of AMBUCS/AmTryke, P.O. Box 3092, Longview, TX 75606 (donations benefit a Tryke provided in memory of Jason).
