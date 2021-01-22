Jay Noble "Jay" Crawford
LONGVIEW — Graveside services for Jay Crawford, 61, of Longview will be held on Monday, January 25th at 2:00 PM at Memory Park Cemetery with Brother Tommy Brock officiating. The family is requesting that you wear face masks and follow social distancing guidelines. Viewing will be during business hours at Rader Funeral Home in Longview, starting Thursday until noon Monday.
Jay was born March 5, 1959 to Margaret and Bobby Crawford. He was a member of Winterfield United Methodist Church. He attended Longview High School and graduated in 1977 where he was known as Tug Boat on the Lobo football team. He was employed by Gregg County for 33 years as an equipment operator and Foreman at PCT3. He was the President of A&L Hunting Club lease since 2003.
Jay and his family continued the fish catering business after the death of his father, Bobby Crawford.
Jay is survived by his wife of 29 years, Michelle of Longview; mom Margaret Crawford Beard and stepfather Don Beard of Hallsville; sister Nancye Alston and husband Kenny Wayne of White Oak; brother Russ Crawford and wife Connie of Longview; niece Amber Robinson and husband Jeremiah of Kilgore; nephew Seth Alston and fiancée Drue Grady of Dallas; mother- and father-in-law Dowlin and Sammy Arnold of Center; along with a host of friends.
Honorary pallbearers are Jimmy Arnold, Jim Alford, the Lobo offensive line of 1974-1977, and all members of the A&L Hunting Club.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to Winterfield United Methodist Church, 2626 Tryon Rd., Longview, TX 75605 or to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, P. O. Box 1893, Memphis, TN 38101-9950. An online guestbook may be signed at www.raderfh.com

