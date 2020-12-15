Jayson Carl Wilson
Jayson Carl Wilson
LONGVIEW — On December 5, 2020, Jayson Carl Wilson died unexpectedly in Longview, Texas. He was 50 years old.
Jayson is survived by his parents, Patrice McCasland and Russel Wilson of Longview; his wife, Dianne Wilson; his children, Chris, Michael, and Lindsay; siblings James and Priscilla McGilvray of Dallas, TX, and Tammy Dinkins of Longview, TX; his nieces Rana Racine (and husband Eric) and Summer Richards (and husband Jonathan); and nephew Justin Ridgeway of Chicago, IL, as wells as grandchildren and grandnieces and grandnephews.
Jayson was born on August 13, 1970, in Guthrie, Oklahoma. He married Dianne in 2009.
A memorial service for Jayson is scheduled for 1:00pm December 27, 2020, at 4703 Estes Parkway, Longview, TX. A second memorial service is TBD.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.