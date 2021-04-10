JC Harper
BEDFORD — JC Harper was born in Burkburnett TX Dec 11, 1930 to Thomas Dee and Mary Catherine Harper. He attended school in Kilgore, TX and graduated from Kilgore High in 1949. He joined the Army and spent time in Korea from 1951-1953. Upon returning home he married Evelyn Mistrot in 1956.
JC was a printer and worked at the Kilgore News Herald, Longview Journal and Baytown Sun during his career. He returned to Longview in 1977 and opened his own business: Reliable Printing. He retired in 2004.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his brother Eugene Harper, and his sister Dorothy Cain. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Evelyn Mistrot Harper, and his daughter Kathy Harper.
Burial will be at Rosewood Cemetery in Longview TX at 2pm Saturday April 10, 2021
Donations may be sent to The Presbyterian Children’s Home and Services, PO Box 140888, Austin TX 78714-9981. Or to the charity of your choice.
