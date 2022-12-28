Jean Baker
LONGVIEW — Jean Baker held many roles; wife, mother, teacher, Nanny, and friend. She was born on October 2, 1936 in Throckmorton, Texas to Dallis and Jesse Swilling. She passed away on December 26, 2022 at the age of 86.
Jean graduated with Honors from Abilene High School in 1955. While in high school she was a cheerleader, she participated in drama, and was an award-winning debater. She always told the story of meeting her husband, Dick, in high school. He was the “prettiest boy with blonde hair and blue eyes”. At age 15 she knew she had met the love of her life. She attended Texas State College for Women (currently Texas Women’s University) to major in Speech and Drama. She held the lead role in the production of the play “Our Town.”
She and Dick were married in 1956 and she completed her college degree in 1967 at Texas Tech University while being a wife and mother of four children under the age of six. In summer of 1967, the family moved to Longview to begin her exceptional 30-year career as a teacher of Government at Pine Tree High School. She was a lifelong learner and went on to receive her Master’s Degree. She retired in 1997, but continued substituting for other teachers, volunteering at House of Hope helping young women receive their GED, and volunteering at the Gregg County Historical Museum. She also taught Sunday School for many years at St. John’s Cumberland Presbyterian Church and Elmira Chapel Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
Jean loved her family! She spent many summers with all 8 of her grandchildren at her house for weeks, playing kick the can, making Nanny’s homemade pizza and hot fudge sundae cake and playing lots of games. She loved to play cards; Bridge, Skipbo, anything the grandkids wanted to play. She and Dick took the grandkids camping all the time. They attended every single sporting event from Denver City, Texas all the way to Germany that the grandkids ever participated in that they possibly could make.
Jean and Dick also enjoyed traveling with their dear friends, Margie and Leroy Land. They traveled to Mexico, Japan, Germany, and throughout the United States in their RV.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents, Dallis and Jesse Swilling. She is survived by her daughter Debbi Birkenfeld and husband Jim of Midland, son Dicky Baker and wife Mary of Germany, son David Baker of Longview, and son Dennis Baker and wife Janice of White Oak. She also is survived by 8 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren, 2 sisters, and a brother, and many close nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to express our sincere appreciation to all of the staff at Whispering Pines Lodge and Heartsway Hospice. The family requests memorial donations be made to Elmira Chapel Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
Jean gave so much of herself. She had strong convictions and a gentle touch. Jean’s legacy will live on in the family, friends, and students she influenced during her lifetime.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday morning, at 10:30 AM at Elmira Chapel Cumberland Presbyterian Church with a service celebrating her life beginning at 11 AM.
A memorial guestbook may be signed online at www.raderfh.com.
