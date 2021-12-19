Jean Bostick Green
LONGVIEW — Jean Bostick Green was born on September 2, 1933 and was welcomed home by her Savior on December 15, 2021. Born in Tyler, the second of eight children to parents Monroe and Tommie Bostick. The family moved to Longview in 1941 where she began working at an early age helping her parent’s laundry service. Before she began her formal education in Spring Hill schools, her older sister had already taught her how to read. She maintained a lifelong love of reading and instilled this in her children. She loved school, playing in the band and would graduate as the Valedictorian of her class in 1950. She accepted Christ at an early age and walked faithfully with Him through every stage of life. She met Norman Lewis Green at church, married in 1951 and she faithfully, patiently rode shotgun for 64 years until his death in 2015. They would parent 5 eternally grateful children with birthdates spread over 3 decades (50s, 60s and 70s). Mom spent many years working outside the home where many were recipients of her gracious service most notably at the Gregg County Appraisal District. She was an amazing Wife and Mom. Always stressing the positive, forever making the best out of difficult circumstances, extremely self-sacrificing, and always encouraging us to count our blessings and thank the Lord. Today and for the rest of our lives we Thank the Lord for her example. Jean was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, older sister Laura Rogers, brothers Thomas, Finley and Lynn Bostick, and granddaughter Taylor Green. She is survived by all 5 children - Norman (Susan), Gordon (Jeanine), Sheila Herring (Barry), Thomas (Mary) and Jeremy Green, her siblings Ray Bostick, Kathy Nelson (Jim) and Ganelle Bleer; 16 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. A visitation is scheduled from 12 to 1:30pm on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at The Cammack Family Welch Funeral Home on Judson Rd. The family will have a private graveside service following. In lieu of flowers the family encourages a donation in her memory to Operation Blessing.
