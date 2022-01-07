Jean Marie Addy Denmon
LIBERTY CITY — Services at the graveside for Jean Marie Addy Denmon, 94, of Liberty City, will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 7, 2022, in the Kilgore City Cemetery, with Bro. Jason Taylor officiating. Mrs. Denmon completed her earthly journey in her home surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, January 4, 2022.
Jean was born on October 17, 1927, in McNab, Arkansas, to the late Lee and Ocion Addy. Jean married Raymond Denmon on June 28, 1946. She enjoyed being outside, especially working in her yard and working cows. Jean was an excellent cook, often times preparing multiple dishes for the same meal in order for her family to have what they wanted to eat. Jean raised her children and had a very strong presence in her grand and great-grandchildren’s lives. Her family was the source of her strength and happiness. Jean was very strong woman, honest to a fault and a very loving mother and grandmother. Jean will be greatly missed by those whose lives she has touched.
Jean was reunited with her parents, husband Raymond Eugene Denmon, daughter Margie Dillard, granddaughter Melinda Dillard, great- grandson C. J. Gibbs, one sister and three brothers.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Norma Graham, Sandy Jones, Paula White and Dwight Addy all of Liberty City; grandchildren, Caroline Hardee (Scott), Lisa Mustin (Zack), Traci Dillard, Randy Jones, Heather Young (Scott), Angela Guynn, Michael White Jr., twelve great-grandchildren and nine great-great-grandchildren, and nephew Kevin Addy. Also, left to carry on her legacy are several nieces, nephews, friends and other loving family members.
The family wishes to express their appreciation and heartfelt thanks to Ginger Harris Sanders and Heart to Heart Hospice for their loving and excellent care of Jean during the final days of her earthly journey. Memorial donations may be made in Jean’s name to Heart to Heart Hospice, htohh.com
Online condolences may be left at www.raderfuneralhome.com
