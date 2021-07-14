Jean Marie McCloskey
LONGVIEW — Services for Jean Marie McCloskey will be on Friday, July 16, 2021 at 2PM at the Chapel of Welch Funeral Home located at 4619 Judson Rd, Longview, Texas. Dr. Rick B. Webb, Chaplain, will be officiating.
Jean Marie McCloskey was born in Quincy, Massachusetts on April 29, 1934 to William Brendan Nutley of Galway, Ireland and Winifred (Buckley) Nutley of Limerick, Ireland.
Jean finished her 87-year journey on July 3, 2021 in Longview, Texas.
Carrying on Jean’s legacy are her daughter, Linda Jean Hill & son-in-law, Patrick Hill of Longview, Texas; grandson, Patrick Hill, Jr. of Austin, Texas; brother Thomas Nutley & his wife Rita Nutley of Quincy, Massachusetts; sister-in-law Roxanne McCloskey of Gilmer, Texas and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Jean was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Rodney McCloskey, nine siblings and one brother-in-law: Margaret “Marge” Foley, Catherine Farley, William Nutley Jr., Francis Nutley, Patricia “Patsy” Nelson, Joseph Nutley, Joan Nutley (Jean’s twin), Barbara Bennett, Kenneth Nutley and her brother-in-law Jack McCloskey.
Before retiring, Jean was a buyer for the McDonnell Douglas Employee store in Long Beach, California where she and Rodney raised their daughter Linda.
After retiring, Rodney and Jean moved to East Texas, initially in Gilmer, but later settling in Longview. They were thrilled when their daughter’s family also relocated to East Texas a few years later.
In her prime, Jean loved to bowl and doted over her one and only grandchild, Patrick Jr. Jean was a kind, selfless spirit who cared greatly for others, and always held fast to her Catholic roots.
In her last few years, Jean was a resident at Buckner Westminster Place in Longview where she enjoyed bingo and crafts with Ramona, April, and Brandy, ministry time with Chaplain Rick Webb, and sharing jokes and complaints at her lunch table with her friends Grace and Dee. The family is forever grateful to the gracious Buckner staff who attended to her. Many thanks go to her caregivers: Ann, Violet, and Jordan.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to One Love Longview:
