Jean Patterson Glaze

Born on October 13, 1935 in Henderson Texas to Grace and William (Bill) Patterson, she lived most of her life in Longview, Texas, Maryville, Tennessee and the past 5 years in the Dallas/Ft. Worth Texas area to be close to her family.
Jean will be forever missed by her 2 daughters, Laura Glaze and Lynn Mikesell, her husband Barry Mikesell, grand children Megan Clapp and her husband Cody Clapp, Sarah Mikesell, and her beloved great grandson Declan Clapp. She is also survived by nieces and nephews Grace LaMaster, Julie Setzer, Burke Patterson, Lane Glaze, Sandy Gordon, Leslie Gordon and Rex Gordon and many other family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by both her parents, her brother William (Billy) Patterson, and Robert Lowe (Bob) Glaze, her ex-husband whom she retained a close friendship until his passing in 2002.
Jean devoted her life to her family and animals. She committed much of her early adulthood to raising her daughters and later working alongside Bob in their veterinarian clinic. While living in Kerrville they became very involved in research and health of exotic animals, and Jean bottle raised and cared for many animals including giraffes and big horn sheep. She was a founding and lifetime member of Texas Bighorn Society.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, January 31 at 10a.m. at Radar Funeral Home, 1617 Judson Road, Longview Texas 75601. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Jean’s name to St. Jude’s Children’s Research hospital or the American Society for the prevention of Cruelty of Animals(ASPCA).
