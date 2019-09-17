Jean Perkins

Jean Clem Perkins was born January 9, 1925, in Arkadelphia, Arkansas. The daughter of Hosea Winfield Clem and Grace Gregory Clem, Jean was a graduate of Arkadelphia High School and Henderson State College. She met Tillman Perkins in Longview while working at the law firm of her uncle, Cecil Storey. Jean and Tillman married on January 9, 1945, at First Baptist Church in Arkadelphia. They moved to Austin while Tillman completed his degree in pharmacy at the University of Texas. During this time, Jean served as secretary at Central Methodist Church. After Tillman’s graduation, they returned to Longview to work in the family drug store, Junction Drug. They also served as caretakers for the Storeys’ home and acreage while Cecil served many years in the State Legislature of Texas.
After retirement, Tillman and Jean began collecting antiques and participating in antique shows around the country. Their favorite was always the Zonta Antique Show held here in Longview. Tillman’s declining health forced them to give up the antique business. However, they were fortunate enough to celebrate 61 years of a fun-filled, loving marriage.
Mrs. Perkins was a member of First United Methodist Church and the Clyde Hall Class, serving as its secretary for many years. She said her goal was to always smile and bring joy to others.
Something that always made her happy was following and supporting her Longview Lobos. Jean and Tillman began attending Lobo games as season ticket holders in 1947. She continued to attend games as recently as last year. When she couldn’t be there, a radio was always nearby so she could listen to her son-in-law, Brent Taylor. Jean was so proud of the scrapbook she made of all the paper clippings from last year’s championship season.
“Gigi” is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Pam and Brent Taylor of Longview; granddaughter, Kiley Taylor of Longview; great-grandson, Harrison Taylor of Longview; granddaughter and husband, Jamie and John Focke of Richardson; granddaughter and husband, Kenzie and David Valladolid of Gunnison, Colorado; and grandson, Kevin Perkins of San Antonio. Mrs. Perkins was preceded in death by her husband, Tillman Perkins; her son, Marc Perkins; and her parents.
Our Gigi was truly one-of-a-kind. For her, good times simply meant family time. Her family gathers today to remember her and celebrate her life. A memorial guestbook may be signed at www.raderfh.com
