Jean Thompson

Jean graduated from Carthage High School and went to Panola College where she enjoyed being a cheerleader. Bill and Jean were also the rodeo King & Queen during their time at Panola. Not long after she finished at Panola she married Bill and they had their two children Lisa and Barry. Jean was a trendy lady who loved being fashionable. Jean always spent time at the local golf club with her kids while Bill golfed, until she decided to join Bill and got her first hole in one; then she was hooked. Years later Bill and Jean moved to Longview where they joined Oak Forest Country Club & continue their love of golf. Jean also loved traveling to play golf and spending time with her friend’s playing cards; Jean also got her second hole in one. Also cherished by Jean was her grandchildren Amanda, Brittney & Katie. Jean always made sure that family time was shared especially during family Christmas day that she always hosted. Since family was important to Jean, it came to no surprise that her most prize possessions were Jaxon and Jett, her great grandsons. Her later part of life was spent making many memories with her family and her passions.
Those left to cherish her memories are her husband Bill Thompson, sister Peggie Snow (Rudy), Sister-in law Joyce Pellham, and Beth Brown, Son Barry Thompson (Mitzi), Daughter Lisa Winans, Grandchildren Amanda Winans, Brittney Thompson, Katie Smith (Logan), Great Grand Children Jaxon and Jett Duty. Along with many cousins, nephews and nieces.
She was proceeded in death by her Parents: Obie & Bessie Pellham of Brooks Community & her brother Charles Wilcie Pellham “Boy”.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at Welch Funeral Home from 5:00 P.M. till 7:00 P.M.
A Life Celebration service will be held on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. in the Welch Funeral Home Chapel with Buddy Slaid officiating.
Interment will follow at 1:30 P.M. in the Waldrop Cemetery in Fairplay, Texas with Mark Brown, Tim Snow, Andy Snow, Eric Pellham, Jody Wedgeworth, Matt Parker, and Preston Peck serving as pallbearers. Honorary Pallbearers will be Betty Gresham, Beth Hankins, Joed Brady, Rosella Myers, & Linda Baker.
In Lieu of Flowers the family would like donations made to:
Waldrop Commentary Associations, PO Box 251, Carthage, TX 75633
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.