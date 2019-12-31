Jean Thompson
LONGVIEW — Jean was born on July 9, 1938. She was 81 when she passed on December 29, 2019, with her family along side her. Jean grew up in Brooks Community with her parent’s, sister and brother. Jean was also saved and Baptized in her community in 1951, alongside one of her best friends who shared their special day “We rode on the back of the truck down to the pond then back sopping wet to Bro. Rhodes House to change clothes. It was a wonderful day! We were young & innocent but we knew when the lord touched our hearts that night that nothing could stop us from walking down that aisle to accept Jesus as our lord and savior.”
Jean graduated from Carthage High School and went to Panola College where she enjoyed being a cheerleader. Bill and Jean were also the rodeo King & Queen during their time at Panola. Not long after she finished at Panola she married Bill and they had their two children Lisa and Barry. Jean was a trendy lady who loved being fashionable. Jean always spent time at the local golf club with her kids while Bill golfed, until she decided to join Bill and got her first hole in one; then she was hooked. Years later Bill and Jean moved to Longview where they joined Oak Forest Country Club & continue their love of golf. Jean also loved traveling to play golf and spending time with her friend’s playing cards; Jean also got her second hole in one. Also cherished by Jean was her grandchildren Amanda, Brittney & Katie. Jean always made sure that family time was shared especially during family Christmas day that she always hosted. Since family was important to Jean, it came to no surprise that her most prize possessions were Jaxon and Jett, her great grandsons. Her later part of life was spent making many memories with her family and her passions.
Those left to cherish her memories are her husband Bill Thompson, sister Peggie Snow (Rudy), Sister-in law Joyce Pellham, and Beth Brown, Son Barry Thompson (Mitzi), Daughter Lisa Winans, Grandchildren Amanda Winans, Brittney Thompson, Katie Smith (Logan), Great Grand Children Jaxon and Jett Duty. Along with many cousins, nephews and nieces.
She was proceeded in death by her Parents: Obie & Bessie Pellham of Brooks Community & her brother Charles Wilcie Pellham “Boy”.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at Welch Funeral Home from 5:00 P.M. till 7:00 P.M.
A Life Celebration service will be held on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. in the Welch Funeral Home Chapel with Buddy Slaid officiating.
Interment will follow at 1:30 P.M. in the Waldrop Cemetery in Fairplay, Texas with Mark Brown, Tim Snow, Andy Snow, Eric Pellham, Jody Wedgeworth, Matt Parker, and Preston Peck serving as pallbearers. Honorary Pallbearers will be Betty Gresham, Beth Hankins, Joed Brady, Rosella Myers, & Linda Baker.
In Lieu of Flowers the family would like donations made to:
Waldrop Commentary Associations, PO Box 251, Carthage, TX 75633

