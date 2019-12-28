Jean Woodside

After closing her store, she retired to her lake home, at Lake o’the Pines, her favorite place to be. It was home to her, for over 4yrs. She loved to watch the lake wake up, and watch it go to sleep, as she told it. Years prior to momma’s two antique stores. She did dog grooming at her place of business, Jeannie’s Brush and Fluff. She was also, the first woman coach, for Little League Football for the Valley View Colts in Longview.
She loved to help anyone, and her community. She had such a great sense of humor and loved to tell jokes. She loved Monday’s at her store she called it, “Show and Tell.” That was when, her antique buddies would bring in items they purchased at Auctions and Estate Sales over the weekend. Then she would school them on their items. Along with tending her store, she was also in Rental Property Management, for Mr. James & Nelderine Johnson, as a favor. One of her helping hand projects of many.
She was such a wonderful and beautiful person; she will be dearly missed. Jean was preceded in death, by her husband Calvin D. Woodside, sister Ula Baker Osterman, brother Russell Davis; including her mother Helen Baker, and her father Gene Davis. She’s survived by her children, Teresa Adkins, Telesa Caster, and Calvin G. Woodside all of Longview; grandchildren, Joseph R. Caster of Longview and Harley Fix of Hallsville; one brother & his wife, Jim and Judy Davis of Tulsa, OK. A sister & her husband Sharon and Lynn Ashford of Vinita, OK. A brother Donnie Baker of Marshall, TX. Longtime friends, Mrs. Sue Rodgers, Mrs. Betty Solis, and Mrs. Reatha Pauls. Along with many nieces and nephews. Memorial Services will be held 10AM, Monday, December 30, 2019 in the Chapel of East Texas Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to c/o Telesa Caster 127 Massingill Dr., Longview, TX 75601.
