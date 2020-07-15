Jeanette Boyd Irwin
Jeanette Boyd Irwin
CHANDLER — Graveside services for Jeanette Boyd Irwin, age 95, of Chandler will be held 10:30am Thursday, at Chandler Memorial Gardens with Bro. Kenneth Reid officiating.
Mrs. Irwin was born on Nov. 17, 1924, in Chandler to Ira and Alice Boyd and passed away on July 13, 2020, in Longview. Mrs. Irwin graduated from Chandler High as Valedictorian and received her Bachelors from North Texas University and her Masters from Sam Houston State University. She taught school in Burkville, Dayton, and Gladwater, TX. She loved her students and enjoyed keeping in touch with them.
She retired to her farm and raised cattle and enjoyed her grandchildren and great-grandchildren all the rest of her life.
Survivors include sister, Billie Hartly of Tyler; son, Fred Irwin and wife, Redonna of Longview; daughter-in-law, Tyann Irwin; grandsons, Nathan Irwin and wife, Dana, Longview, Keelan Irwin of Frisco, and Matt Irwin & wife, Jenny of Chandler; great-grandchidren, Madelyn, Savannah, Ryder, Luke, Lane, Ezra & Seleh Irwin; nephews, George McDaniel & Sam Boyd; nieces, Jane Hartly Coker, and Ginger Wright.
Mrs. Irwin was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Irwin; and son, Joel Irwin.
The Family wishes to thank the Home Sisters, Darlene Clark, and the whole group of caretakers.
In lieu of flowers Memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.

