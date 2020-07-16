Jeanette Boyd Irwin
CHANDLER — Graveside Services for Jeanette Boyd Irwin, age 95, of Chandler will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, at Chandler Memorial Gardens with Bro. Kenneth Reid officiating.
Mrs. Irwin was born on Nov 17, 1924 in Chandler to Ira and Alice Boyd and passed away on July 13, 2020 in Longview.
Mrs. Irwin graduated from Chandler High as Valedictorian and received her bachelor’s from North Texas University and her Master’s from Sam Houston State University. She taught school in Burkeville, Dayton and Gladewater, TX. She loved her students and enjoyed keeping in touch with them. She retired to her farm and raising cattle and enjoying her grandchildren and great-grandchildren the rest of her life. Survivors include sister, Billie Hartley of Tyler; son, Fred Irwin and wife, Redonna of Longview; daughter-in-law, Tyanne Irwin; grandsons, Nathan Irwin and wife, Dana of Longview, Keelan Irwin of Frisco, Neil Irwin and his wife, Kendra of Aledo, TX, and Matt Irwin and wife, Jenny of Chandler; great-grandchildren, Madelyn, Savannah, Ryder, Luke, Lane, Ezra and Selah Irwin. Nephews, George McDaniel & Sam Boyd; and nieces, Jane Hartley Coker and Ginger Wright.
Mrs. Irwin was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Irwin; and son, Joel Irwin.
The Family wishes to thank the Home Sisters, Darlene Clark, and the whole group of caretakers.
Memorials may be made to the Charity of your choice.
To view online, please go to www.burkswalkertippit.com.
