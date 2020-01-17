spotlight
Jeanette Kirkindoll
Jeanette Kirkindoll
LONGVIEW — A Life Celebration® funeral service for Jeanette Kirkindoll, will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, January 18th, 2020 at Trinity Episcopal Church. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation prior to the service from 12:30 PM until 2:00 PM Saturday, January 18th, 2020 in the Parish Hall. Jeanette was born on February 1, 1939 in Turnertown, Texas and died on January 15, 2020 in Longview, Texas. A full obituary is available online at www.cammackfamily.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.